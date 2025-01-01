AAA Executive JBL Provides An Update On Vampiro's Health

John Bradshaw Layfield's post-WWE career has taken an interesting turn this past year, with the WWE stalwart venturing to promotions like GCW, TNA, and even AAA in Mexico.

JBL has become close with Vampiro, who recently had his retirement match in Mexico City. On the latest "Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw," the WWE Hall of Famer gave an update on Vampiro's condition.

"He's having a tough time getting around. It looks like his knees are bothering him and maybe his back," JBL reported, noting the "thousands of matches" in which Vampiro has taken part. "You know how those rings were down in Mexico. Some of them were hard as concrete. It's brutal how bad they were."

According to JBL, the practice of brutally hard rings was widespread in Mexican border towns, where promoters used to put out boxing rings surrounded by hay and wood.

"You'd have to find a place to bump where you wouldn't kill yourself," JBL chuckled.

He added that Vampiro is "beat up," but otherwise doing well. Vampiro defeated El Mesias in a Casket Match at Triplemania XXXII in Mexico City in August. This was also the show where JBL accompanied and then betrayed AAA Mega Champion Nic Nemeth in favor of current champion Alberto El Patron.

Layfield, as part of AAA ownership in storyline, has been promising to make the promotion "great again" in the same vein as President-Elect and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, after meeting with Dorian Roldan about expanding the promotion globally.

