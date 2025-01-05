Former WWE Star Recalls Feeling 'Fear' In The Presence Of Triple H Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Maven has found a career in pulling back the curtain for wrestling fans who are curious about the business's inner workings on his YouTube channel. In a recent YouTube video, Maven gave insight into his previous life as a WWE rookie, particularly during his infamous squash match against then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H.

Maven began the video by looking at the backstage segment that sparked his infamous squash against Triple H, in which "The Game" grasped him by the throat and cornered him into a backstage storage box.

"If there's one thing Hunter is, it's aggressive," Maven said. "When he grabs me, when he pulls me, he's doing it for real. And, so when you see a little glint in my eyes of fear — that's because it was there. There was a tiny bit of fear there."

Maven went on to explain that given the skill of workers like Triple H, one can "never know" if their aggression is legitimate. Maven assuaged concerns about the program's potential for humiliation and highlighted the psychology behind an emasculating move like a squash match.

"Hunter would pull me aside and explain to me ... and apologize in advance," Maven explained. "He would say, 'Listen, Maven. Normally, I don't like doing squash matches ... I'm sorry I'm doing this squash match. Normally, I want you to get some offense in.' But, on this night, leading to WrestleMania in a few weeks, Hunter was just trying to expand on his heel persona."

This segment preceded Triple H and Booker T's infamous WrestleMania 19 match, which included some racist connotations in its build. This squash match, according to Maven, was designed to make the crowd despise Triple H, if they hadn't already.

"What better way to do that," Maven concluded. "Then to beat the hell out of the Tough Enough kid?"

