Beloved WWE Babyface R-Truth Discusses Possible Heel Turn

WWE star R-Truth has established himself as a popular babyface with massive fan support behind him, but he secretly longs to be a bad guy. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," John Cena's self-professed biggest fan discussed the possibility of a future heel turn, and explained why he thinks he'd be effective as an antagonistic character.

"There's a part of me that does want to turn heel. I think it's a selfish part so that people can see me as a heel, just because a couple of generations have just known me as R-Truth the fun guy, the comedic guy. A lot of people have not seen that side of me that can still be brought out."

The former 24/7 Champion revealed that he's pitched the idea of turning heel to WWE's top brass in the past. However, his pleas were shut down, as the company's higher-ups believe that his character is too effective at entertaining the fans and making them feel good. However, R-Truth was a heel back in 2011, and he believes that he managed to gain genuine heat from the crowd during that period. As such, he'd love to tap into that persona again.

"To be a heel you have to get that real, genuine hatred; heel heat. Mine would be more of like, they will want me to bash somebody's head in. Selfishly, I would love to see it one time, but I don't have to."

While he doesn't look set to play a bad guy soon, R-Truth was the victim of The Miz's heel turn in 2024. He also enjoyed a short stint in the heel faction Judgment Day, though it was never made official and the storyline led to the veteran getting some of the biggest pops of his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.