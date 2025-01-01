AEW Dynamite Reruns Set For TruTV Broadcast

As 2025 emerges from the shell of 2024, a new era begins for All Elite Wrestling as the company's new media right deal with Warner Brothers Discovery has officially started. While it officially begins with the Fight For The Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1, the process of uploading the company's tape library onto MAX has already started. Even more news has now emerged about AEW's new deal as it has been confirmed via the official WBD website that TruTV will begin to air reruns of "Dynamite."

The reruns will air Friday's at 10pm, the old timeslot for "AEW Rampage" but on a different network, and start with next week's episode of "Dynamite" for those that miss it on January 8. At the time of writing, the only match announced for the January 8 episode of "Dynamite" is the return of the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner will receive a shot at Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship at the Maximum Carnage edition of "Dynamite" on January 15.

TruTV was in the conversation to carry AEW programming during the negotiation period between AEW and WBD, especially after the news that TruTV would be rebranding to "TNT Sports" in the fall as WBD wanted more sports on the station. It has not rebranded to "TNT Sports" fully, instead acting in the same way as Adult Swim did when it took up a block of time on Cartoon Network. TruTV was also brought up a number of times regarding Ring of Honor programming as that brand is still looking for a TV deal after a year streaming on HonorClub, but it's currently unclear how close Tony Khan is to agreeing a deal with WBD about ROH TV as that has to be treated as a separate entity to AEW.