WWE Reuniting With Trading Card Company

New year, new partnership. Topps announced on social media that they have reunited for a long-term partnership with WWE. The image features current Superstars such as Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes and one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair. Also featured are Undertaker, Trish Stratus, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. This suggests that the new trading cards will include Superstars from the past and present.

According to Topps' website, the 2025 Topps WWE Chrome ® will be available on January 31 at 12 PM ET. The website says: "Get ready to collect WWE like never before with Topps WWE Chrome®—the ultimate product that brings the action, drama, and energy of the ring to life with the chrome finish that only Topps can deliver! Whether you're a long-time WWE fan or new to the world of collectibles, Topps WWE Chrome® is your ticket to a whole new level of collecting. One of the best parts of Topps WWE Chrome® is the thrill of finding rare parallels, autographed cards, and exclusive inserts. Chase the rainbow of your favorite WWE Superstars across a wide variety of color and tech parallels."

Chrome is defined as being made with chromium paper, which gives cards a metallic look and are more firm and durable. The website showcases autographed cards of Belair's partner, Jade Cargill along with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

Topps began releasing wrestling cards in 1948 with Magic Wrestling Cards. They began a relationship with WWE in the 1980s, including immortalizing WrestleMania III moments. The company last released WWE trading cards three years ago. WWE previously had a deal with Panini, which ended in 2023 due to "breach of contract". WWE's deal with Fanatics went into effect earlier than expected. Fanatics purchased Topps in 2022.