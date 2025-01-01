Karrion Kross Details How AEW Star Jon Moxley Got Him A Job With WWE

Before WWE star Karrion Kross was, well, Karrion Kross, he was like many other wrestlers, attempting to carve out his name on the independent circuit, or wrestling for promotions like TNA and Lucha Underground. And while Kross was surely on WWE's radar during that time, what ultimately pushed him towards signing with WWE the first go around was a little bit of encouragement from a guy who had just left WWE.

During an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Kross once again told the tale of how current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was instrumental in signing with WWE, thanks to a chat the two had shortly after they wrestled each other on a Las Vegas indie show Kross was promoting.

"After the show, he's like, he basically says 'Hey listen. I'm not telling you where to go. I'm not telling you where to make money. But I'm just saying, you really should call Triple H, cause you could make a very, very good living there,'" Kross said. "He was like 'Work wherever you want, go wherever you want. But I just have a feeling that if you call him, things are going to be good for you.'

"And I was like...that's like 'What do you mean? Call Triple H? What do you mean?' He's like 'Nah, just call him...I'm giving you his number. I want you to call him.' And I was like 'Oh my god.' Well now I can't [not call him]...So now I had to...So I sent him [Triple H] a text. He calls me and is like 'Is this really Killer Kross?' Cause like, I don't know, it could be a crank caller or somebody gets his number. So we talk, and a few months later, I was in 'NXT,' and that's kind of how that worked."

