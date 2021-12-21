Killer Kross (fka WWE’s Karrion Kross) says he has unfinished business to handle with Jon Moxley, and that could happen in AEW.

FITE TV polled fans on Twitter this week, asking what they want to see in 2022. One fan responded and said they want to see Kross vs. Moxley II. Moxley responded to the fan and said you can bet the match will happen.

“Bet your ass it’s happening. We have a score to settle,” Kross wrote.

The first meeting between Kross and Moxley took place on July 6, 2019 at Future Stars of Wrestling’s Natural Born Killers event in Las Vegas, just over two months after Moxley’s WWE contract expired. Kross had called out Moxley via social media promo in the weeks leading up to the FSW event, and Moxley made a surprise appearance to wrestle Kross. That match ended in a no contest, and a big brawl that was broken up by security.

Another fan asked if the rematch will take place in AEW or FSW.

“Wherever we see each other first,” Kross responded.

Kross and Scarlett are scheduled to return to FSW for their “Mecca VII: Doomsday” event on Friday, February 4, which will air on FITE. FSW is somewhat of a home promotion to Kross and Scarlett. The FSW event will mark the in-ring return for Kross, who will become a free agent when his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expires two days before on Wednesday, February 2. There is no word on who he will wrestle that night. Kross will then wrestle Flip Gordon at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ the next night, on February 5. That event will also feature Scarlett’s in-ring return as she faces Harley Cameron, the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn, in her wrestling debut.

Moxley is currently away from AEW after checking into an inpatient alcohol treatment program in early November. There is no timetable for his return to the ring, but AEW President Tony Khan reportedly told Moxley to take as much time as he needed.

There is no word on if Moxley is interested in the rematch against Kross, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Kross’ tweets below, along with FSW video from 2019:

