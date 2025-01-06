Nic Nemeth Explains Why Many Veterans Told Him Not To Sell As Well As He Does

Nic Nemeth is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring stars of his era, some of which could be attributed to the believability factor that he brings to the ring.

The former Dolph Ziggler, who has previously talked about using selling to make a match memorable, recalled an anecdote from his time in WWE when some Hall of Famers asked him to sell less for his opponents as it was hurting his character.

"It was a live event and I was constantly being told by veterans that I'm giving too much to everyone and to not be so explosive when I take someone's finisher or a move because it's not doing myself a service, it's helping somebody else out," revealed Nemeth on "SHAK Wrestling."

He recalled taking a kick from an opponent, which he didn't sell as well as he usually did, due to the legends who told him to do more for himself. But, he was embarrassed that he didn't sell for them and said that his "boss" wanted him to sell more to put over his opponent.

"I go, I'm so embarrassed that I had to stop myself from going — like I got knocked out in an MMA fight — and because so many veterans pulled me aside — and not veterans who were currently [wrestling], like, old school Hall of Fame guys, going, 'You have to do this,' and I tried it and I just couldn't do it. A couple [of] different times those kind of guys would be like, 'You got to be more selfish and take more stuff take more of the match for yourself,' and then I would have my boss, who pays me, going, 'Do exactly like you're doing because I need you to help this guy out.' And I try and explain that to the old timers, 'Hey, man, my boss doesn't want me doing that."

Nemeth said that his goal is to be better than anybody else and not to listen to what others tell him.

