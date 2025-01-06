Santino Marella Wants To Form A Tag Team And Make A Cop Movie With This WWE Star

Former WWE star Santino Marella will go down in history as one of the funniest men in WWE history, and he had plans to join forces with another hilarious WWE character — R-Truth.

Few comedic characters in the history of WWE could make audiences laugh as much as Santino Marella, who portrayed an Italian character on WWE television. Marella, in a recent appearance on "No Name Wrestling Podcast," said that he would have loved to team with R-Truth and was also keen to be in a buddy cop movie with the veteran WWE star.

"As Santino, I would've loved to have tagged with R-Truth. I think that would have been [good]," said the former WWE star. "I wanted to do, like a detective movie with R-Truth, where we are like cops. We're both good cops ... bumbling around."

Truth and Marella hadn't teamed together on WWE television, although they were paired with each other for a few house shows in WWE before the promotion decided to pull the plug on the idea. It's unlikely that a tag team partnership between the two could materialize as Marella is currently a part of TNA, while Truth continues to entertain audiences in WWE. Marella, who wrestles sporadically, hasn't wrestled in WWE in over a decade, but his alter ego, Santina Marella, made a special appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.

The current TNA star recently revealed that he would be keen to return to WWE, perhaps to enter the Royal Rumble with his daughter and "WWE NXT" star, Arianna Grace.

