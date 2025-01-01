Former WWE IC Champion Pitched Royal Rumble Appearance

The Royal Rumble is only a month away now, which means not only is the Road to WrestleMania almost here, but it's also a time where speculation ramps up about who could be a surprise in either the men's or women's Royal Rumble match. And while there's surely plenty of familiar faces hoping to get the call, one former WWE star that almost won a Royal Rumble isn't just hoping for it, he has specific idea for how he could be used.

During an interview with the "No Name Wrestling Podcast," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella was asked about appearing in the Rumble next month. Unfortunately, Marella revealed that WWE hadn't yet called him about an appearance. Fortunately, if they do, he feels there's a big opportunity to do something with him and his daughter, Arianna Grace.

"So my daughter, she had a little shoulder surgery that...she's back in the ring from it, but she hasn't re-debuted yet," Marella said. "So I was pitching...I don't think it's ever been done, father/daughter in the same Rumble. So it [would] be really big for her to return to the programming and, you know, I'm down to show and just, yeah, just get that experience. Royal Rumble's my favorite PPV of the year."

While he didn't expand on the idea, it would appear Marella is looking to reprise his "Santina Marella" gimmick, which he used to win the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, and to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020. That gimmick would allow Marella and Grace to both compete in the 2025 Women's Rumble, should Grace be brought back to TV in the medium.

