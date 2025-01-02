TNA Star Nic Nemeth Discusses Joe Hendry's 'Natural Organic Chemistry'

Over the course of 2024, Joe Hendry experienced a seismic shift in his popularity, with the TNA star's theme music going viral and leading to several WWE appearances. Former WWE star Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler) is currently in a feud with Hendry and, appearing on SHAK Wrestling, Nemeth shared his thoughts on his rival's talents as a wrestler.

"Joe Hendry comes along ... and he actually gets everyone talking about him out of nowhere," Nemeth said. "That is such a feat. It is such a tricky part of our business. You can check a box and be a 10 out of 10 in talking, wrestling, entertainment, bodybuilding — all the pieces that all apply — and still you sometimes don't have that natural, organic chemistry with the crowd that changes everything."

Nemeth then compared Hendry to another former WWE/current TNA star, Matt Cardona, stating that Hendry's ascent mirrors the way that Cardona used YouTube and social media to promote his Zack Ryder character in WWE. Hendry's success is due to a combination of hard work and undeniable talent, and Nemeth believes many other wrestlers would have failed where Hendry succeeded. Receiving an organic and sustained reaction from the crowd is one of the hardest things to do in wrestling, according to Nemeth, and it's something that Hendry was able to accomplish almost overnight.

While he had plenty of nice things to say about Hendry, Nemeth is currently preparing to defend the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against the wrestler for a second time. The world champion made it clear that he has no intention of lying down and letting Hendry win just because fans want to see him holding the title. That rematch is set to take place at TNA Genesis on January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

