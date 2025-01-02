WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/27/24

Perhaps it wouldn't be fair to say it was a long December for "WWE SmackDown," but it was at least a plodding one. Now comfortably settled in at the USA Network, the show had some struggles in the ratings as it went up against everything from the holiday season to college football. And even with a positive result this past Friday, it remained clear how much of a toll those two factors, specifically college football, had.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that "SmackDown" drew 1.436 million total viewers, and 0.41 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were up from a dire week before, with total viewership rising 8% from 1.326 million, and 18-49 up 11% from 0.37. Reflecting how tough of a month December was, total viewership was only slightly up against the four week average, rising just 1% from 1.423, while 18-49 actually fell, dropping 2% from 0.42.

As noted, "SmackDown" was contending with college football, going against not one, but two bowl games. The Liberty Bowl matchup between Texas Tech and Arkansas on ESPN would draw 4.206 million and 0.95, while the Holiday Bowl between Syracuse and Washington on Fox drew 2.931 million and 0.55. Despite that, "SmackDown" maintained a strong position on cable for the evening, finishing #2 on the night.

"SmackDown" was headlined by Sami Zayn taking on Carmelo Hayes, with the two wrestling to a no-contest after Zayn was attacked by members of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The show also featured The Street Profits defeating Los Garzas, a dominant victory for Braun Strowman over Austin Theory, and Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi defeating Candice LeRae, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in trios action.