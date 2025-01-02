Tommy Dreamer Comments On CM Punk And Seth Rollins WWE Raw Segment
A segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins closed "WWE Raw's" final episode on USA, setting up their next match for the main event of the show's first episode on Netflix. The exchange got a lot of traction online, with many fans hyped up for the long-awaited clash. Tommy Dreamer has since analyzed the segment, and what he believes each man's side is on "Busted Open After Dark."
Dreamer looked back at the poll they set up for their listeners, who all seemed to back Punk, which he found shocking since he believes Rollins was dropping a lot of truth bombs in his promo. "It's a very 'what have you done for me lately.' There's so much to get into with CM Punk and leaving, and yes, some people can still harbor a grudge towards that," he said, noting how after he left WWE, Punk blasted the company for years while Rollins has been trying to build the company up during the same time.
The veteran further noted how the segment retold the shared history between Punk and Rollins, and how the two men seemed to have a retort for nearly everything the other one had to say. "I can't even say 'blurring the lines,' because if you ask me, these two guys don't like each other," Dreamer opined. Additionally, he noted how Punk again emphasized making money, and that their main event during next week's "Raw" will end up making a lot of money.
Tommy Dreamer believes that CM Punk feels like he was stabbed in the back
Dreamer then explained that he sees merit in both Rollins and Punk's sides, but specifically leaned into the "Second City Saint's" story. "What CM Punk feels is there are a lot of people who did stab him in the back, and also CM Punk said 'Hey, I had to go,' and I get that," he explained.
Additionally, with "Raw's" move to Netflix, Nielsen ratings won't factor into success metrics anymore, but Dreamer still believes the episode will do a monster number, also due to the main event between Punk and Rollins. When analyzing Rollins' promo, Dreamer noted how the star has far more to pull out of Punk's past to criticize than the present, since the veteran has been doing things by the book since returning to WWE.
He then noted how much more important it is for a person to become a better person despite their past, and suggested that this is what Punk has done. "For CM Punk, this is all about change, retribution, and Seth Rollins, man, he does have his own gripe," he explained. "There is no truth here, this is two sides to every story and whose side you're gonna get on."
