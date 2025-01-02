Tommy Dreamer Comments On CM Punk And Seth Rollins WWE Raw Segment

A segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins closed "WWE Raw's" final episode on USA, setting up their next match for the main event of the show's first episode on Netflix. The exchange got a lot of traction online, with many fans hyped up for the long-awaited clash. Tommy Dreamer has since analyzed the segment, and what he believes each man's side is on "Busted Open After Dark."

Dreamer looked back at the poll they set up for their listeners, who all seemed to back Punk, which he found shocking since he believes Rollins was dropping a lot of truth bombs in his promo. "It's a very 'what have you done for me lately.' There's so much to get into with CM Punk and leaving, and yes, some people can still harbor a grudge towards that," he said, noting how after he left WWE, Punk blasted the company for years while Rollins has been trying to build the company up during the same time.

The veteran further noted how the segment retold the shared history between Punk and Rollins, and how the two men seemed to have a retort for nearly everything the other one had to say. "I can't even say 'blurring the lines,' because if you ask me, these two guys don't like each other," Dreamer opined. Additionally, he noted how Punk again emphasized making money, and that their main event during next week's "Raw" will end up making a lot of money.