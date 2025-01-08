Former Oddities Member Kurrgan Discusses Life Post-WWE
Fans of WWE's Attitude Era will likely remember The Oddities, a faction formed by The Jackyl (AKA Don Callis) and featuring members of the Insane Clown Posse, among others. Another member of the short-lived group was Kurrgan (AKA Robert Maillet), who would later go on to have a successful acting career. Maillet was the guest on a recent edition of "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," and the performer discussed how he became an actor.
Maillet was released by WWE in 1999 but continued working on the independent scene for several years, in addition to eventually taking on a job as a machine operator. After a few local acting gigs, the French-Canadian received a call in the mid-2000s about a role for a movie filming in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Though he wasn't told many details, Maillet did know that the film was being produced by a major Hollywood studio.
"I said yes, and they flew me to Montreal," Maillet said. "[I] did an audition to see if I was big enough, I guess, and if I can move with a sword and all that. And I got the gig."
The film was Zack Snyder's "300," with Maillet eventually playing the role of the Über-Immortal. Maillet had to sit through hours of makeup and prosthetic application each morning before filming, but it paid off for him, as his character was featured in a prominent one-on-one fight with the film's star, Gerard Butler, portraying Leonidas.
Robert 'Kurrgan' Maillet Discusses The Evolution Of His Acting Career
Continuing to discuss the process of filming "300," Maillet revealed that he was once asked to wear his prosthetics overnight while sleeping to save time for the following day's shoot. The actor didn't have a problem with it, as he was getting paid the entire time. However, Maillet does remember frightening some of the other guests in the hotel lobby.
After the success of "300," despite not having an agent, Maillet was offered a role in another prominent movie — "Sherlock Holmes," starring Robert Downey Jr. Once again, Maillet was featured in a prominent fight scene against the film's star, and he credits the two roles with jump-starting his Hollywood career.
"[I] found an agent, found some representation, and got a little busier after that," Maillet continued. "It was a slow process but it worked out."
Maillet has gone on to build a healthy list of credits in both film and TV. Regarding a potential return to the world of professional wrestling, the former Kurrgan put to rest the idea of getting back in the ring.
"I'll show up, do autographs," Maillet stated. "Maybe I'll do a chokeslam, and that's it."
