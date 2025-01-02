AEW's Mercedes Mone Reacts To Being In Sports Illustrated's Top 2024 Women's Matches

2024 was a landmark year for Mercedes Mone, as she ended the year as both AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, as well as having an undefeated record of 15-0. Along the way, Mone had some of the best matches of her career, with three of them landing in the top ten list of Sports Illustrated's best women's matches of the year. Her first bout with Kris Statlander at Full Gear placed sixth, her win over Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing placed fourth, and her match with Hazuki at NJPW's Strong Style Evolved topped the list. In the latest edition of "Mone Mag," Mone opened up about receiving such a prestigious accolade.

"Certainly, I am most honored to be credited with the number-one match of the year. If you really know me, I go into all my PPV matches with one goal: to be the best match of my life. I don't know if I ever succeed but it is my goal. To have Sports Illustrated, the top sports magazine in the world that I would see at my cousin's as a little girl, credit me and my opponents this way was an amazing way to end the year."

Mone praised the work of Nightingale, Statlander, and Hazuki and thanked them, as the matches wouldn't have reached the levels they did if it wasn't for them, while also praising the level of diversity on the list as WWE, STARDOM, and TNA also had entries. Mone rounded off by praising the women involved in the other bouts, including AEW stars Toni Storm and Mariah May, as well WWE stars IYO SKY and her close friend Bayley, and hopes that more of the same can be achieved for women's wrestling in the next 12 months.