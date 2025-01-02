WWE HOFer Booker T Praises This AEW Star As A 'Monster Who Can Work'

Since AEW burst onto the wrestling scene in 2019, the company has produced some of the industry's most physically intimidating stars, such as Killswitch, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kris Statlander. However, one of AEW's most successful physical threats has to be Brody King, who has had the opportunity to win the AEW World Trios Championship, compete alongside Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, as well as wrestle the likes of Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, and Daniel Garcia. There's no doubt that King impresses every time he steps inside the squared circle, and on "The Hall of Fame," "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T praised the AEW star during his Continental Classic match with Ricochet.

"One thing I always question Ricochet on was going out and selling a certain way for certain guys. I saw him in a match with Brody King and I only watched a portion of it, so guys don't say Booker T don't watch AEW, I don't, but I just happened to have it on ... he was working with Brody King who was a monster baby. This dude's a monster man, I ain't lying and he could work, Brody King actually can work."

King ended up losing to Ricochet, but what sets him apart as one of AEW's greatest assets is his ability to make his opponents look strong in defeat, but also appearing as one of the company's top stars when he wins.

