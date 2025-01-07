WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil Details Start Of Pro Wrestling Journey

Titus O'Neil has long credited his good friend and former WWE Champion Dave "The Animal" Bautista as the spark that ignited his professional wrestling pursuit. During a recent interview with "The Pivot Podcast," O'Neil opened up about the events that followed Bautista's initial push, beginning with a peek inside the old FCW training center, which enclosed WWE's developmental talents.

Coming off a recent divorce, O'Neil initially set out for a new job as an assistant defensive line football coach in Florida in 2009. Two weeks before his meeting with the head coach, however, O'Neil noticed the FCW training center — which Bautista had previously told him about — across the street while he was out to buy a pair of dress shoes. From there, O'Neil finally built up the courage to walk in and approach promotion-runners Dusty Rhodes and Steve Keirn.

"I walk in this back door and it clearly says 'WWE and FCW Talent Only.' I'm like, I'm big, who gonna fight me? I can't wrestle, but I can fight. I go in the back door and guys are working out in the ring. I didn't know until after I spoke to Norman Smiley that they had a TV show that night. So I go home, I get my kids, ask them if they want to go to a wrestling show. They asked me at that point is Uncle Dave wrestling. I say 'No, this is kind of where Dave would go if he was getting rehab or people that are developmental.' They were two and four at the time.

"We go back. We watch the show," O'Neil continued. "I had a lot of reservations as to whether or not I wanted to do it, but I grew up watching it. I look over at Titus, who's my youngest, and I was like 'Do you like this?' He shook his head 'yes' and I looked over at TJ and I said 'Do you think daddy can do this?' He looked at me and he said 'Dad, you can do anything.'"