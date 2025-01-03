WCW, TNA Ring Announcer Explains Potential Issue With Adam Copeland's AEW Name Change

Adam Copeland shocked the wrestling world when he returned to AEW programming at Worlds End and perhaps confused everyone when he began to go by "Cope." While fans remain divided on the name, former WCW and TNA ring announcer David Penzer took to social media to offer his experience to the conversation.

Penzer posted his opinions on Cope's new ring name on X, and pulled back the curtain, explaining that intros with one-syllable names, such as Cope, are especially challenging for a ring announcer.

"That is why [Gary Cappetta] created 'This is Sting' and why I later moved to 'He is [Moose],'" Penzer explained. "I hope [Justin Roberts] can find a way to make it special!"

Fans responded to the post, with one suggesting the re-introduction of the "Rated R Superstar," and pointing out that Cope's former in-ring name, Edge, was also a one-syllable name. Penzer pointed out that Edge and Cope were different types of one-syllable names. Cope, according to Penzer, is either too quick or too awkward a name to announce. He compared the difference between Edge and Cope to Taz and Cope. While both are one syllable, Penzer claimed they had "totally different executions."

Another fan proposed "A Man Called Cope," in reference to Sting's WCW theme, "Man Called Sting." Penzer claimed Sting's old theme was "the worst song of all time." Luckily, Cope has retained "Metalingus" as his AEW theme.

Cope is currently teaming with FTR as "Rated FTR" and they are in a feud with the Death Riders. The team recently scored a huge victory over Death Riders at "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," but whether Cope will attempt to go after Moxley's AEW World Championship is unclear.