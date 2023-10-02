Why Making His AEW Debut To The Sound Of Metalingus Meant So Much To Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland has opened up about his iconic theme song and why it was important for him to debut with it at WrestleDream.

Copeland made his AEW debut on Sunday, entering to the familiar tune of Alter Bridge's "Metalingus." In the post-WrestleDream scrum, the man formerly known as Edge discussed why he intends to keep using the song wherever he goes and how he secured its use for his AEW debut.

"Alter Bridge are my friends. Mark Tremonti who wrote that song is a very good friend. So, that song's with me wherever I go, so that's very important to me," said the Hall of Famer.

He remembered hearing the song for the first time and immediately knew he wanted it as his theme.

"To me, I've always been very musically motivated and it sets the tone for a character, and it also sets the tone for Adam to get in that place," explained Copeland. "And that music, from the first time I heard it in Mark's house — after I dropped a beer in his foyer, after just meeting him — he played that for me with his scratch lyrics on it and I was out with a neck injury, and I was like, 'Can I have that song?' 'Absolutely, dude.' [Tremonti's reply] And we'd just met."

Copeland emphasized the song's importance and mentioned that he had called Tremonti before his AEW debut to request permission to use it once more.

"And 20 years later, here we are, and I called Mark and said, 'What do you think?' [Mark replied] 'Absolutely.' That answer is not going to change, and that was really, really pivotal and important to me, and it would've been weird to come out to something else," said the new AEW star.

Following his AEW debut, reports have revealed that WWE didn't own the rights to the song, while they had also given up on renewing the trademark for the "Rated-R Superstar" nickname.