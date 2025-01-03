Backstage Update On Adam Copeland's New AEW Ring Name

The Fight for the Fallen episode of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1 was not only the beginning of a new era for AEW. But it was also the beginning of something new for the "Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland, who has officially changed his ring name to Cope which some fans find a little too jarring.

When asked why Copeland changed his name, journalist Dave Meltzer explained on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that it was Cope's decision.

"I have no idea why. I think that because his whole career he was Edge, so he just figures that he should be Cope. Whatever, it's his call, I mean it doesn't make — it doesn't make a difference, he's Adam Copeland," Meltzer said. "The idea absolutely is to just call him Cope, yes. It's his call, I don't think it changes the world or anything. I wouldn't have done it ... you'd have to ask him why, you know what I mean? I said I wouldn't have done it, but it's not like anything where I go like 'oh, stupid idea,' it's just something."

Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez, was less of a fan of the name change, comparing it to when Vince McMahon shortened names in WWE to make it a lot easier to remember. Alvarez also explained that one of his problems was that it is fine for fans to call him Cope, or his friends to call him that as a nickname, but to shorten down to its smallest form doesn't gel.

He rounded off by saying that if Jon Moxley officially named himself "Mox" due to that being a nickname, it wouldn't work either.

