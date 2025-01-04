Former AEW Women's World Champion Praises 2024 Mercedes Mone TBS Title Match

Mercedes Mone claims that she is the "greatest TBS Champion of all time," and Nyla Rose might be inclined to agree with her.

Rose recently spoke on "AEW Unrestricted" to praise the current TBS Champion's matches, going so far as to call her match against Willow Nightingale one of her top matches of 2024. She called Mone and Nightingale's contest for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing 2024 as one of the "landmark" lock-ups AEW has had, and said that the contest was intriguing.

"Myself, watching through fan goggles, definitely [got] caught up in the moments there," Rose praised. "No longer was I analyzing or studying, I was along for the ride. It was a fantastic match."

Mone's victory over Nightingale pleased Rose, who claimed that the match's outcome opened some doors of opportunity for herself as she entered the ring with Mone shortly after in a match for the TBS Championship at "AEW Dynamite 250." While she walked away from that match with a loss, Rose still heralded Mone and Nightingale's match as one that fans would look back on fondly for a long time.

On the subject of her favorite moments of 2024, Rose also mentioned her match with Saraya on the August 9 episode of "AEW Rampage."

"Watching her as a fan coming up, and finally getting to share the ring with her definitely was a bucket list moment that I really wanted to check off my list," Rose said. "So, for me — and I realize this is me checking it off for me — but it's my year, my favorite moments, and that was one of them. Deal with it."