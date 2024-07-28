Mercedes Mone Says She 'Had To Pull Out All The Stops' Against Recent AEW Opponent

Mercedes Mone retained the TBS Title at "AEW Dynamite 250," overcoming former Women's World Champion Nyla Rose in the process. However, "The CEO" is still feeling the effects of the bout, as she detailed in her "Mone Mag" newsletter.

Advertisement

"Nyla gave me one hell of a fight. And no, I'm not saying that in character. I'm saying that as Mercedes Varnado. I've been recovering this whole week. My hip hurts so bad from giving her that top-rope bulldog. She is so much bigger than me that I had to pull out all the tops to get her down."

With Rose now in the rearview mirror, Mone's attention is on Britt Baker. The pair have been at odds since Baker's return to AEW following a long-term injury on the June 30 edition of "Dynamite." Baker immediately set her sights on Mone and her title, but "The CEO" initially rejected her challenge and proceeded to torment the AEW original. However, the match is now official after Baker attacked Mone at this year's San Diego Comic Con.

Advertisement

Mone also commented on Kamille's AEW debut, noting that she's considering starting a new faction with both of them in it. Kamille attacked Baker and aligned with "The CEO" during the July 24 episode of "Dynamite," so the pieces are already in place. Furthermore, when you remember that Mone has creative control in her contract, she has the power to dictate her storylines and decide which wrestlers will be involved.