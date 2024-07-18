Mercedes Mone Retains AEW TBS Title On Dynamite 250, Gets Jumped By Britt Baker After

Mercedes Mone issued an open challenge for the AEW TBS Championship, and "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose answered, but at "AEW Dynamite 250," Mone emerged victorious, tapping out Rose with the Statement Maker. Even so, the night would not end happily for "The CEO," as she was attacked after the match by her current rival and former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

Mone's open challenge had specifically excluded Baker from participating, and upon her arrival in Little Rock, Arkansas, she revealed that she had also had EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson bar Baker from the building. Late in the match with Rose, Mone attempted to utilize Baker's finishing maneuver, the Lockjaw, but ended up getting bitten by Rose as commentary explained that Mone didn't have the proper dentistry expertise to apply the hold, leading Mone to transition into the Statement Maker and score the win.

As she was leaving the ring, however, Mone was unexpectedly pie-faced by someone in the stands wearing a mask, which turned out to be Baker in disguise. The two battled momentarily before they were separated by security. It's unknown when Mone and Baker will lock up in the ring for the first time, but AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August seems a reasonable assumption. Mone is also the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, having defeated new WWE star Stephanie Vaquer for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door — the night Baker returned to challenge her.

