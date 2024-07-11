TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Issues Open Challenge To Any AEW Woman (Except Britt Baker)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has laid out a challenge to any AEW star for a match on next week's "AEW Dynamite," aside from one former AEW Women's World Champion: Britt Baker.

Mone, in a post on social media, said that she is open to facing anyone for her title on "Dynamite's" 250th episode next week at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Advertisement

To celebrate #AEWDynamite250 next week in Little Rock, I am going to have an open challenge for my TBS Title. The challenge is open to any woman on the AEW Roster except @RealBrittBaker — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 11, 2024

The former WWE star admonished fans who posted GIFs of Baker in reply to her post on X, warning them that she would sue or block them. Mone, on this week's "Dynamite," once again celebrated her double title win at AEW Forbidden Door, and this time had security to seemingly protect her from Britt Baker, who returned at the pay-per-view. Mone also informed Baker that she will not face her at next month's All In pay-per-view in London.

Mone had defeated the now-WWE star Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door, where the former's AEW TBS Championship and the latter's NJPW Strong Women's Championship were up for grabs in a winner-takes-all match. Following her win, "The CEO" was confronted by Baker, who had been away since last September due to an injury.

Advertisement

So far, two other matches have been announced for next week's "Dynamite" aside from Mone's open challenge. The AEW International Championship will be on the line at the show as champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against former AEW World Champion MJF, while Kazuchika Okada will go one-on-one with current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a non-title match.