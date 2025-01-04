Kenny Omega Promises New Entrance, Theme Music For AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty Return

Kenny Omega has promised a new entrance theme to accompany his return to the ring at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty. Omega is returning to the ring for the first time since December 2023 on Saturday night, facing Gabe Kidd in a grudge match as he makes a return to the Tokyo Dome two years after he defeated fellow Englishman Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of the bout, Omega announced via social media that he will also debut a new entrance theme created by Masayoshi Soken, well-known for his work on soundtracks for the "Final Fantasy" video game series, with vocals from Jason Charles Miller, known for his work on the "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Metal Gear Rising" video games, as well as the legendary Nobuo Uematsu, also famed for his work on "Final Fantasy" games.

"Before my return tomorrow, I want to announce that I'm debuting a new entrance at the Tokyo Dome," Omega wrote via X. "A new song created by the amazing Final Fantasy 14 & 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals by Jason Miller and a special voice by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu."

Omega has had two notable entrance themes since rising to prominence in NJPW, first "Devil's Sky" by JD Spears, which became the soundtrack of his time as "The Cleaner," before debuting "Battle Cry" by Little V Mills for AEW in 2019. But it also makes sense for those making the new theme to have been involved, given Omega's long-professed adulation of the "Final Fantasy" series; to the point that he made use of Sepiroth's — the main antagonist of "Final Fantasy VII" — theme in his January 2023 entrance at the Tokyo Dome, "One Winged Angel," which is also the name of his finisher.