AEW's Nyla Rose Says She Got Emotional When This Tag Team Won Huge Dynamite Match

Last October, Private Party defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time in their career. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen put an end to Matt and Nick Jackson's 192 day title reign, which was met by an emotional response from the fans after watching both men fight for their success throughout the last five years. AEW star Nyla Rose recently shared her thoughts on Private Party winning the tag team titles, explaining on "AEW Unrestricted" that she had tears of joy when they picked up the victory.

"Isiah Kassidy here, him and Marq Quen winning the tag team championships, for me was one of the most emotional moments because these guys were some of the day ones along with myself," the former AEW Women's Champion explained. "So for me, to witness them finally get their moment, I cried like Marina Shafir kicked me in the chest, I cried so hard and I was so happy for those guys to actually get that moment, especially coming off the heels of having it in their grasp at WrestleDream and just have it ripped away."

Private Party has only defended tag titles on one occasion since capturing the championships two months ago, defeating The Acclaimed, The Outrunners and the Kings Of The Black Throne in a Four Way tag team match at Full Gear.

