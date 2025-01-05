Matt Hardy Assesses Private Party's AEW Presence Since Winning Tag Titles

It was a big moment for Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen, known now simply as Zay and Quen of Private Party, when they defeated The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the October 30, 2024, episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, the pair haven't been a solid presence on TV like the former champions have been. Tag team wrestling legend and TNA star Matt Hardy spoke about Private Party on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast and explained that's to their detriment, as he feels like they've barely had any defenses.

"They just haven't been around and I feel like that is going to adversely effect them because they haven't been on the show and they haven't been utilized like that," Hardy said. "When you ask yourself, 'Why aren't people hyped for these guys? Why aren't these guys drawing? Why aren't they selling tickets? Why aren't they generating interest?' You have to have them on TV and give them a chance to succeed or fail, and that's not happening."

Private Party was most recently seen on this weekend's "AEW Collision," where they defeated Lio Rush and Action Andretti in tag team action, retaining their titles in the process. However, many fans will argue that the champs deserves a more prominent role on weekly television, as it seems that the Tag Team Championships have become an afterthought.

