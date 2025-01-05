Dax Harwood Reflects On Recent AEW Criticism

It's no secret that AEW's creative decisions have been widely scrutinized by fans and the wrestling media over the last year. Especially since Triple H became the Head Of Creative for WWE, many often compare AEW President Tony Khan's booking to "The Game's" storylines on weekly television, or even with "WWE NXT." Speaking with "WrestleZone," AEW star Dax Harwood has provided his thoughts on the company's criticism as of late, explaining that fans are allowed to feel frustrated, but stressed that he will continue to remain focused on working hard in order to win over the audience.

"Over the last year and a half or two years it feels like it's been easier to put AEW under fire and that's okay because all wrestling companies have done that, you look back at WCW from 89 to 95 or 96, a lot of questionable things and a lot of things the fans complained about," Harwood said. "It is hard sometimes to read because I think if you watch our show, there's not one person, there's not one talent, there's not one person backstage that's taking a night off...all you can do is take what is given, whether it's two minutes, twenty minutes, six minutes, take what is given and make the best out of it and consistently build your equity with the wrestling fans to the point where they want to pay money to see you."

Hardwood also explained how fans love to compare AEW to WCW, which he believes in unfair due to WCW having an infrastructure and equity behind it, whereas AEW started from the bottom and have worked their way up to earn the success and partnerships they have today.

