Why Eric Bischoff Thinks Tony Khan's AEW And WCW Comparisons Are Laughable

Tony Khan firmly believes that 2024 is set to be AEW's "best year" to date, but Eric Bischoff sharply disagrees. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," the former WCW executive ruthlessly slammed Khan's alleged comparison of AEW to WCW.

"I've gotten so used to Tony Khan saying stupid sh**, because he's not the brightest bulb in the Christmas tree. He's just not," Bischoff began. "He may be really smart when it comes to data analytics — although, I'm even beginning to question that, because he's clearly not analyzing his own data. I'm sure there's many things that Tony Khan is intelligent about, but not when it comes to the wrestling business, and certainly not when it comes to WCW."

The most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" drew in nearly 700,000 viewers, and as of writing, just less than 41,000 tickets have been sold for AEW's All In pay-per-view. Despite achieving promising figures in viewership and pay-per-view ticket numbers, Bischoff slammed AEW's weekly show's ticket sales after learning that the July 10 episode of "Dynamite" only sold approximately 4,000 tickets.

"So, when Tony Khan makes comparisons and tries to compare AEW and Tony Khan's approach to the business to WCW, I just laugh," Bischoff scoffed. "When we're talking about ... even '95, '96, '97, '98, and yes, even in 1999, with wheels falling off and flying down the highway and sparks flying and everything else. Tony Khan and AEW aren't even close to where WCW was when WCW was on its way to the bottom. Don't legitimately try to compare what you're doing to even WCW, at one of its lowest points.

Khan has not made any recent comparisons to AEW and WCW, and the most recent instance of an AEW to WCW comparison was made in April 2024, when several in the professional wrestling sphere compared The Elite and Jack Perry's assault on Khan to an NWO-adjacent storyline.