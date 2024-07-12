AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/10/24

All Elite Wrestling returned to Canada for the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," where the winners of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments were crowned. While the fans in Calgary, Alberta got to see the action unfold in front of them, how many people tuned into TBS to see it at home?

As initially reported by PWTorch, the July 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 691,000 viewers, marking a small increase from the 688,000 viewers the "Beach Break" earned by "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" seven days earlier. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show earned a 0.23 number for the second consecutive week, meaning it was narrowly beaten in the demo by Tuesday's "WWE NXT," which pulled off a 0.24 number the previous night. Despite this, "AEW Dynamite" did rank in the top five shows on cable for the night, finishing fifth behind the Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia and the post-game show on FS1, the USA basketball showcase on FS1, and the Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN.

As is the norm for "Dynamite," the show's strongest quarter was its first, according to data from Wrestlenomics, with 819,000 viewers watching Will Ospreay cut his promo on MJF. That would drop to 725,000 viewers for the match between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final, which held its viewership across its 30-minute runtime before eventually dropping to a low of 632,000 in Q6. Things would pick up towards the end of the show, however, with 695,000 viewers watching the five-minute overrun that saw Mariah May defeat Willow Nightingale before proceeding to leave her mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm in a pool of her own blood.