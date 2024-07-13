Tony Khan Hypes Up The Rest Of AEW's 2024, Invokes Classic Sitcom

Tony Khan has a good feeling about AEW's immediate future. Taking to social media following "AEW Rampage" on Friday night, the President and CEO expressed his excitement over the rest of this year, opining that it will be the best year in the company's history yet. "I'm so excited for the rest of 2024! I think that this will be the best year in AEW yet!" Khan wrote on X, accompanied by a GIF of Jerry Stiller as Frank Constanza in a classic "Seinfeld" scene.

Advertisement

I'm so excited for the rest of 2024 @AEW! I think that this will be the best year in AEW yet! pic.twitter.com/HRf2meHHCl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2024

Khan's company has a lot of moving parts to consider both in a positive and potentially negative light, whether it be the scrutiny over recent TV ratings when compared to previous years, the ongoing media rights saga as AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery's broadcast deal nears expiry, or the litany of major talent signed to the promotion in recent months. The company is four pay-per-views deep, heading into its biggest of the year with All In at Wembley Stadium in August, with a further four more to go after that. So there is plenty to be excited about in terms of programming, even if larger questions loom over the company on a corporate side of things. Chief of which is the aforementioned media rights negotiations, crucial in determining both the value of the company at present as well as where it airs, which are reportedly ongoing with a view to get a deal closed sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

AEW recently announced an upcoming collaboration with WBD IPs, Adult Swim and DC Comics, which at least gives the impression that both sides are confident of remaining partners moving forward even if a deal is yet to be signed.