Tommy Dreamer & Thunder Rosa React To Adam Copeland's News AEW Ring Name

Fans who have issues not calling AEW's Adam Copeland by his former WWE ring name, Edge, are going to be further confused moving forward now that the "Rated R Superstar" is only going by "Cope." It was revealed this week that Copeland will be going simply by "Cope" after trademarking the name back in October 2023, prior to his AEW debut. Tommy Dreamer and Thunder Rosa discussed the name change on "Busted Open Radio" and Rosa said she was confused, and explained she even accidentally called him "Edge" once on commentary.

"Then he comes back, he has a name change, and now he has another name change," she said. "You get used to certain things and I feel like a lot of fans get used to music. They get used to a certain type of look. They get used to a certain type of attitude. They get used to certain things and then we change. Change is difficult for everyone, just period."

Dreamer said that Cope is one of the few wrestlers he actually calls by his real first name. He agreed with Rosa that people aren't used to change, but fans have to get used to it. He said from an announcer's standpoint, it's hard to announce someone with just a single name, so the commentary team drove the point home to fans.

"It is hard to announce just like, 'Cope,' or 'Here's Cope.' The commentators kept saying 'Cope, Cope, Cope' to try and get you familiar with it," he said. "If it works, it works. If it doesn't, I guess you go back to Adam Copeland. But for now, I guess we're going with Cope, and we've got to cope with it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.