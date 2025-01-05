The Weirdest Vince McMahon Rumor Was True All Along

Vince McMahon is a divisive figure in the world of professional wrestling. While he was crucial in helping WWE become the sports entertainment giant it is today, he has been plagued with scandals, from WWE troubles involving the distribution of anabolic steroids to lawsuits alleging sexual assault. It seems, however, that even when he is not embroiled in scandals, McMahon is still associated with odd stories — one of which being his dislike of sneezing, which was proven true by Vince McMahon's daughter and WWE's former Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie was featured on "The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat," where she spoke at-length about her experience growing up as Vince McMahon's daughter. When asked about her father's thoughts on sneezing, Stephanie reported that, while he isn't bothered when someone sneezes around him, he gets upset when he does it.

"He doesn't hate me for it, but it's always like a [growl]. He grimaces ... He doesn't like anything that he can't control," Stephanie said. "So, the fact that he can't control the sneeze — it makes him very upset."

Stephanie's comments corroborate another WWE figurehead's sneezing-related reports. In 2010, Paul Heyman revealed some bewildering information about the former WWE chairman on "The MMA Hour," recalling how Vince aggressively grumbled for an abnormal amount of time after a sneeze.

"If you're in the room with Vince McMahon and he sneezes? Go on your Blackberry for the next 20 minutes, because nothing that you say to him is going to get through," Heyman recalled. "[Because] he gets very p***ed off, because he can't control the sneeze."

Heyman and Stephanie agree that Vince's aversion to sneezes is very in-line with the former WWE executive's need for control. The former WWE boss has a reputation for being a control freak, and these stories lend more weight to those claims.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).