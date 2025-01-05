WWE Superstars Share Their Netflix Favorites Ahead Of Raw Streaming Debut

Tomorrow marks a big shift for WWE, as its flagship show "WWE Raw" says goodbye to linear television and hello to the Netflix streaming platform. Additional WWE content has already dropped on Netflix, including "WWE Raw Classics" and "WWE Raw Top 10," both of which are hosted by former world champion Big E. Elsewhere on X (formerly Twitter), several WWE Superstars have shared their favorite non-wrestling programs currently streaming on Netflix.

For former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, his go-to shows bring forth a mix of anime, action, and horror. "I like a lot of anime. 'Good Night World,' 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,'" he said. "'Terminator Zero, 'House of Ninjas.' I got range, Uce."

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is also a fan of the horror genre, with "Stranger Things" sitting near the top of her watchlist. Morgan, alongside Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio, are all fans of the reality TV series "Love Is Blind" as well. According to Mysterio, his "Love Is Blind" viewing journey began with season 7, but he is now in the process of watching every preceding season as he's been officially "hooked." Meanwhile, the former NXT North American Champion is also in the midst of watching the "Van Helsing" series.

Why are we not surprised by any of these? 💀 Add #WWERaw to your @netflix watchlist MONDAY at 8/7c! 🔥 #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/5gW4zo5mUK — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2025

"Emily In Paris," a romantic comedy series, is another favorite amongst the WWE locker room, with Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and correspondent Jackie Redmond specifically shouting it out. Both Wilson and tag partner Elton Prince find joy in "The Great British Baking Show," which they described as a "classic."

For former WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Balor, the likes of "Seinfeld," "Our Living World," and "Our Oceans" remain personal preferences. Elsewhere, his former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest is eyeing "Cobra Kai," "Mortal Kombat" and the 1985 martial arts film "The Last Dragon."