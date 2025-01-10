Former WWE Star Fulton Assesses Bill DeMott's Controversial Coaching Style

Former WWE "NXT" Head Coach, Bill DeMott, is often scrutinized for the way he treated talent during his tenure with the promotion, while others like NWA's Thomas Latimer have instead shared praise for his though-love approach to coaching. During a recent interview on "Developmentally Speaking," former WWE star, Madman Fulton – known as Sawyer Fulton during his tenure – recalled his experience working with DeMott.

"There's a lot of opinions about him, you know, I'm not gonna sit here and pretend I haven't heard things from other guys and how they feel about him or whatever," Fulton said. "For me, as a college athlete, Bill seemed kinda like a college coach in the way that he liked to push you, push your buttons, get you to go places and do things." Despite this, Fulton did admit that DeMott wasn't the nicest guys, but that he simply responded to him and actually enjoyed his coaching, and that they got along in the end.

DeMott has commented on the criticisms made against him and his coaching style over the years. During an interview, the veteran provided a counter-point to the claims made against him, and noted how former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, never complained while under him. DeMott even noted that he had no idea that Reigns was an Anoi'a family member, and simply noted that he had the look of a future star.

