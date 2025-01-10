WWE's Cody Rhodes Details His Mom's Surprising Reaction To Infamous Pec Injury

In 2022, Cody Rhodes famously competed inside Hell In A Cell against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, leaving the audience with a visual that would never be forgotten. Rhodes kept his injury a secret before the match, fearing that he would not be cleared to compete. "The American Nightmare" still managed to perform that night and put on an unforgettable Hell In A Cell match with Rollins; however, the Undisputed WWE Champion revealed on "2 Bears, 1 Cave" what his mom thought of the injury and how he felt when he initially showcased the bruise.

"My mom thought it was makeup." Rhodes said. "We had over 10,000 people in Allstate Arena in Chicago, in the beginning of the match, I took that jacket off and it was the weirdest feeling I've ever felt performing in front of a live audience ever. They were grossed out and almost concerned ... I lied about it and this is probably a prime example of why they'll never let this happen again."

Rhodes reiterated that he lied through his teeth to get approval to wrestle inside Hell In A Cell that night, especially because it was his first main event for WWE since his return to the company. Rhodes initially tore his pec in the gym five days before the match, explaining that somebody else was "mean-mugging" him in the facility and wanted to showcase his strength against the stranger, leading the tear to happen while lifting too much weight.

