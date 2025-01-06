Matt Hardy Examines CM Punk's Return To WWE So Far

When CM Punk returned to WWE in 2023, many fans questioned if he would replicate the same backstage antics, vocal meltdowns, and overall frustration that he showcased during his time with AEW. However, so far it's been the complete opposite, with the "Best In The World" becoming a mentor for younger talent, building a strong reputation for himself backstage, and seemingly being on his best behavior with the company. Now, one of Punk's former AEW colleagues, Matt Hardy, has commented on his present and future with WWE.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," the veteran predicted that Punk's good fortune will continue in 2025. What's more, Hardy believes that WWE has been a much more suitable fit for him than AEW.

"At the end of 2025, CM Punk will be looked at within WWE as a role model employee for the company. He'll have a year where he goes through happy, content, and there won't be any issues with him." Hardy said. "The authority structure is going to come off in WWE much more solid and much more stable than it was in AEW ... There were so many different controversies when he showed up [in AEW]. People were like oh my God, he's gonna be gone or he's gonna f*** up ... He's enjoying everything and he just seems very comfortable in what he's doing, and for him that's good, because he seemed very stressed at AEW."

Hardy also addressed the possibility of Punk main-eventing WrestleMania this year, stating that he's more likely to be featured in that spot because of the two-night format. Hardy also believes Punk's opponent will be Roman Reigns, which is reportedly the backstage plan at the time of this writing.

