R-Truth Recalls Goosebumps Team With This WWE Hall Of Famer On Raw

R-Truth, then known as K-Kwik, made his WWE debut in 2000 during a match between Road Dogg and William Regal for the European Championship on "Raw." Truth interfered two minutes into the match, taking out Regal and then rapping with Road Dogg in the middle of the ring. This led to Truth teaming with the D-Generation X member for a short period of time, but more importantly, helped him reignite his passion for professional wrestling.

In an interview for WWE Vault while reflecting on "Raw's" greatest moments, Truth revealed that Road Dogg inspired him to continue wrestling after he considered quitting the business.

"I'm getting a goosebumps now. I was ready for it to happen; I think I was already in the ring before I got in the ring. The day Road Dogg saw me, I was gonna quit that following week. I was discouraged, out of money, I done lost faith in myself. I done lost faith in what I could do it. He asked me why, and I was like, I don't think I belong. He's like, you do belong ... He was like, I wanna bring you up as my tag partner. Road Dogg breathed that life back into me; when he said that, it meant the world to me."

Truth explained that the positive reaction from the crowd that night helped him find a sense of belonging in WWE, while also providing him a place that he could comfortably call home. What's more, R-Truth wants Road Dogg to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame someday, proving that he hasn't forgotten the impact the D-X alum has had on his career.

