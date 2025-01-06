R-Truth Wants This WWE Legend To Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame

R-Truth is much loved by WWE fans and will be remembered as one of the best comedic characters in WWE history when he eventually retires from wrestling. It's almost certain that the WWE star, who is still going strong at 52 years of age, will enter the Hall of Fame, but who could induct him when he is bestowed that accolade?

The veteran star revealed in a recent conversation on "Insight" that a former tag team partner would be the perfect person to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

"Hmmm, probably Road Dogg, right?" Truth asked host Chris Van Vliet. "I think Road Dogg."

Van Vliet then joked that WWE CCO Triple H, whom Truth has previously mistaken for WWE star Tommaso Ciampa, could be another option. "Yes, for inducting me into the Hall of Fame, yes. That would be good," he agreed.

Road Dogg has been complimentary of his former tag team partner on numerous occasions, stating that R-Truth has the ability to entertain fans whenever he's brought on WWE programming. The WWE star choosing Road Dogg to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame is unsurprising considering their history together. The duo was paired together as a tag team in WWE in Truth's early years in the promotion when he went by the ring name K-Kwik. The partnership, which began in 2000, didn't last long, following which R-Truth was released from his contract.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard was impressed by the tag team of Road Dogg and R-Truth and surprised they didn't become a success.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.