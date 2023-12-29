Road Dogg Discusses WWE Return Of Former Tag Team Partner R-Truth

After a year away from action, R-Truth made his surprise return to WWE television during a sponsored backstage segment at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Following his resurgence, Truth has begun to affiliate himself with members of The Judgment Day stable, albeit to their heavy dismay. During a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," Truth's former tag team partner Brian "Road Dogg" James shared his thoughts on seeing Truth return to WWE programming.

"I don't care if he's 111 years old, which he will turn that next year, he's great. I love him," James said. "I remember a time where we put him in the main event against The Miz on SmackDown, a show I was writing at the time. We got into that match because he called somebody else 'Maryse' and then Maryse came in and said something to him, yelled at him. He said, 'Well that other Maryse said so,' and Miz got mad at him. That was a backstage [segment] early on, and then later, the match was the main event, and it did a good rating. He's not even on TV and he just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He's got the mightest touch."

Prior to his return at Survivor Series, Truth had been sidelined with a torn quadriceps that required him to undergo surgery. The injury in reference occurred on the November 1, 2022 episode of "WWE NXT," in which Truth competed against Grayson Waller. After attempting a dive onto Waller to the outside, Truth began clutching his leg, warranting medical staff to then escort him to the backstage area.

