CM Punk Explains How WWE Raw On Netflix Will Be 'Different' From Other Shows

"WWE Raw" is set to premiere on Netflix, marking the first time the flagship program has left cable television. In an interview with "Night Cap," Shannon Sharpe asked the former AEW World Champion what to expect from the streaming debut of the show, and Punk was as curious about the changes as anyone.

"We're all gonna find out together. I think personally the format of the show's gonna be a little bit different...I think you're gonna see stretches where you're gonna see the first hour, maybe the first 90 minutes commercial free," Punk guessed. "These are questions for people in the production truck. I just know that because it's Netflix...we're not gonna be kind of up against the wall."

Punk thinks the biggest difference will be the lack of time constraints, which will see the normally three-hour program allowed to go as long as necessary, with Netflix providing no hard limit on when the show must end. Paul "Triple H" Levesque said "Raw" will have more flexibility on Netflix, and Punk echoed that viewpoint.

"[Time constraints are] the biggest difference between wrestling for an audience and wrestling for television," Punk said, listing all of the things that someone has to consider when wrestling on television. "There's another show after yours. It's not like football...There's definitely some stuff that we're gonna be working out as we go, but I love that. I love that live TV chaos, anything-can-happen, and anything-can-go-wrong atmosphere."

While "Raw" is making the lucrative leap to streaming, "Smackdown" will remain on the USA Network, where the show has expanded to three hours. "WWE NXT" is currently on The CW, after moving from the USA Network in October, marking the program's broadcast TV debut.