Triple H Comments On Potential Streaming Issues Ahead Of WWE Raw Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw" is set to make its historic debut on Netflix on Monday, and many fans have been curious as to if the show will experience any live streaming issues like the massive problems users experienced during Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque isn't worried, however, and had nothing but praise for Netflix and its teams during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. Levesque said he wasn't concerned at all, and that Netflix has the most professional people on the planet.

"One of the things that I thought was great was they did the Tyson-Paul fight, they did the NFL stuff, it was sort of all the litmus test for us to come in there and not have issues," he said. "To be able to come in here, be seamless, do what we do, and not have any problems."

Levesque said he would be ecstatic if "Raw" could pull numbers like the fight or the football games. He praised the partnership between Netflix and WWE, and said he's never experienced anything like it. He said that might be because Netflix is "a little bit of everything" and they just understand what WWE is.

"It's so easy and so seamless. I'm so thankful for their teams for getting us where we are," he said. "On that aspect of it, everybody was like, 'Man you seem so calm today.' I'm like, 'Between the Netflix folks, our folks, the work we've put into it. We've done it all.' I feel like that fighter that's about to walk about before his fight, but he knows he's had an unbelievable camp."

