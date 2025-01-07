AEW's Tony Schiavone Seemingly Blasts Suspended NJPW Commentator In Since-Deleted Post

Veteran AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has seemingly posted, then deleted, a scathing message to suspended NJPW commentator Chris Charlton. Charlton was suspended on Monday after his anti-AEW commentary at Wrestle Dynasty, a pay-per-view that featured talent from NJPW, AEW, ROH, Stardom, and CMLL.

Schiavone's post on X was screenshotted by fans, who shared the image on the SquaredCircle subreddit. Fans in the comments noted the post had to be real, because others had quoted it, and the link appeared in their posts.

"Hey @reasonjp speaking for all of us in AEW, GFY," Schiavone allegedly posted, tagging the commentator and telling him to "go f***" yourself. "And speaking for all of us who have been around you, take a shower once in a while."

Charlton got wrestling fans talking after some of his comments about AEW talent and company president Tony Khan. He referred to Khan as a "money mark" during the match between AEW's Kenny Omega against NJPW's Gabe Kidd. Charlton also questioned former NJPW talent who have made the jump to AEW, including Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada, wondering what they had done since joining Khan's company. He also compared AEW's Continental Classic to NJPW's G1 tournament, with nothing good to say about the AEW tournament.

While veteran journalist Dave Meltzer originally reported that Charlton had taken an "indefinite hiatus," "Fightful Select" confirmed the commentator had been suspended for two months. The outlet reported that those in AEW were not happy with Charlton's comments. Charlton was absent from the commentary desk during Friday's New Year Dash event.