John Cena Looks Back On Iconic WWE Raw Match With HBK Shawn Michaels

As John Cena begins his retirement tour in 2025, he is doing plenty of reminiscing with WWE's social media teams about his 23-year WWE career.

One walk down memory lane took Cena to the 2007 match he wrestled with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. On a "WWE Raw" following their WrestleMania 23 main event, Cena and Michaels wrestled for 55 minutes non-stop, with Michaels coming out on top against the then-WWE Champion in the non-title contest.

"I remember it being a ton of fun," Cena told WWE's Vault YouTube Channel. "The UK crowd is always so live and interactive."

Cena said that the crowds in the UK make him always happy to perform on international tours, as he feels that if harnessed properly, their energy is unlike any other. Cena credited his opponent with helping take that match to the lofty heights in which it now sits.

"When you are lucky enough to be in there with Shawn Michaels, you just have to do what you're supposed to do but he takes care of everything else ... all the loose ends," Cena gushed. "Shawn is such a good storyteller."

Cena believes it was Michaels's narrative abilities that kept the crowd invested in the nearly hour-long match. Despite losing, Cena looks back on it as a moment he will hold close to his heart.

"Wins, losses, it's a chance to be on the stage," Cena said. "I got to soak up the wisdom of one of the greatest in-ring performers for an hour. It was really something."

