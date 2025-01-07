New Day Troll Los Angeles On WWE Raw Netflix Debut, Claim 'Drake Won The Beef'

It would have been hard to imagine anyone hating The New Day just a few short months ago, but ever since turning their backs on Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been getting under the skin of virtually every fan that attends a WWE event. The January 6 "WWE Raw" was no exception, as Kingston and Woods made an appearance during one of the show's commercial breaks, deciding to rile up the fans inside the Intuit Dome, but fans in the United States didn't catch what they said. However, international viewers were able to spread the clip around social media, in which The New Day ran down rapper Kendrick Lamar, claiming that fellow rapper Drake won their very public feud in 2024.

"Think about it, for the past six months you've all been elevating this trash rapper Kendrick Lamar?" Woods said, which attracted loud boos from the fans, which prompted Kingston to say this: "Yeah boo him, we think he sucks too, boo him, yes, yes, boo him. So you're not mad at us, you're mad at Kendrick Lamar because Drake won the beef right?" The prevailing narrative amongst many music fans was that Lamar came out on top of his beef with Drake, with the song "Not Like Us" that took very blunt shots at the Toronto native becoming one of the most streamed songs of 2024.

Kingston and Woods could have had beef of their own at the Intuit Dome, as Big E was one of the many familiar faces in attendance for "Raw's" big Netflix debut. However, the three men did not interact onscreen, leading many to wonder if Big E will ever get his revenge on his former partners, apparently still not medically cleared to compete after breaking his neck back in March 2022.