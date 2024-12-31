Big E's Next WWE On-Screen Appearance Announced

WWE star Big E hasn't been seen on television since being betrayed by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during The New Day's 10th-anniversary celebration on "WWE Raw," with many fans left wondering when the former WWE Champion will return to their screens. However, on last night's edition of "Raw," play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore revealed when Big E's next appearance will be.

During the first hour of the show, Tessitore announced that Wade Barrett and himself will be featured on the "Raw" post-show on Netflix, where they will also be joined by Big E as their broadcast partner on YouTube. WWE has since uploaded a clip of the announcement to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

It remains uncertain if Big E will make an appearance on "Raw" next Monday, but with Kingston and Woods competing in tag team action against Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner, it's possible the former New Day member could be present. Although Big E being revealed as Mysterio's partner would be exciting, it still seems unlikely that he will be given the green light to compete after continuing to monitor the status of his neck injury. That being said, due to the likes of John Cena being announced for "Raw" next week, plenty of "WWE Smackdown" stars rumored to appear, and several members of the LWO available, there are many different options for who could be decided as Mysterio's partner.