RVD Provides An Update On His AEW Status

Wrestling fans last saw WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on the November 6, 2024 episode of "WWE NXT" that took place in the old ECW Arena, but RVD is in a unique position where he claims to be able to appear on WWE TV, while still being able to work for other major companies. One company in particular is AEW, a company that RVD made a number of appearances for in 2023 and 2024 (his most recent televised match took place in AEW), but given his relationship with WWE, can he still work for AEW? On his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD said there is no reason he knows of as to why he couldn't work for AEW again.

"Can I still wrestle in AEW? As far as I know, there's no reason that I know of that I can't. So you know, if there is a reason then I don't know about it. I don't know that it would be the best move for me right now, but at the same time money talks, and that's a great motivator when it comes to going to work," RVD explained.

If RVD was to go back to AEW for a match or two, he already has someone in mind that he would like to face, that being former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black. "I really like that dude's style and his vibe, I like the way that he stands out as being different you know? I'm a big fan of that, so I don't know, if I didn't know any better, I would think he might have been inspired by RVD at one point so ... proud of him without even knowing him, it'd be awesome to work with him."

