Ric Flair Reflects On Daughter Charlotte's WWE Beginnings, Journey

Ric Flair has never wasted an opportunity to hype up the achievements of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who has had a total of 14 World Championship reigns – only two shy from tying with her father's iconic 16 recognized reigns. Flair recently appeared on "The Five Star Podcast," where he looked back at how Charlotte ended up following in his footsteps.

"I mean, she's probably one of the best athletes to ever, you know, be – to ever compete in sports in a high school in the State of North Carolina," he recalled, before listing all the championships Charlotte won with her high school volleyball team. "Ashley [Charlotte] is such a great athlete, she could have gone to any school in the country with three different sports."

Flair also recalled how Charlotte had different athletic aspirations growing up and at one point even wanted to be a Flyer in Cheerleading before outgrowing it.

"She ended up coming to see my induction in 2012, my second ring for the Four Horseman, and somebody asked her 'Why aren't you wrestling?' and she walked out the room and I could tell she was thinking out getting back," he recalled. Flair then claimed that he had a conversation with her about it and urged her to do what she really wanted to even though he knew she could. "But she's at the top of the hill now; the best in the business."

Charlotte has been away from WWE with an injury but is expected to be back at some point in 2025, possibly in time for next month's Royal Rumble.

