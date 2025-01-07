Grayson Waller Expects Big Things From These Australian WWE Stars In 2025

Over the last few years, WWE has imported many of their top stars from Australia, with some of the competitors that fans watch on the main roster today having performed on "WWE NXT" and also the Australian wrestling scene before signing with the company. One of Australia's breakout stars is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller, who recently told "The West Sport" which Australian wrestlers he predicts have a bright future ahead of them in 2025.

"Obviously Rhea is who Rhea is, she's already at the top of the company but for Bronson, I think the last few months Bronson showed the world what we already knew about him, that he's one of the best and he's been in these prominent positions, you know in that Bloodline match, like that's a huge opportunity and position for him and I think he crushed it. And then I'm ready for 2025 to take over and I know Zaria is going to do the same thing in "NXT" ... you have a lot of talent waiting in the wings in Australia and if they get that opportunity, they're going to take over too. So I think 2025 is going to be big year for the Aussies."

Rhea Ripley is already off to a hot start this year by defeating Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship last night on the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed is currently recovering from a broken foot that he sustained during the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series, and is expected to be out of action for an extended period of time, making him questionable for WrestleMania 41.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.