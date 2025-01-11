Grayson Waller Discusses Potential For Future WWE Shows In Australia

WWE has been expanding its international schedule with Triple H at the helm, with major shows in Europe, and even held 2024's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, which allowed its Australian stars to perform in front of their home fans.

Australian star Grayson Waller recently appeared on "The West Sport," where he looked back at the aforementioned Elimination Chamber event and his desire for WWE to continue expanding into Australia. The star also explained how having the show in Perth impacted tourism and business, which is one major reason that Australia would want to host another WWE event.

"Not only did they get to do the show, but they got to experience Australian culture a little bit more, and I think everyone kind of wants to come back and experience that again. I know that, especially the tourism board in Perth, you know, would love to have us back, we'd love to be back," Waller said. "Perth is a little bit further away from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and I think you had a lot of people flying in for that show this year."

The "WWE SmackDown" star returned to his hometown promotion of PWA and claimed that WWE didn't oppose it. He noted how other stars have also competed in their home countries, like Shinsuke Nakamura, and believes that sending talent back to their home country is a way to get exposure to WWE without having shows there.

"I think right now WWE is very big on giving back and getting involved in the independents," he explained. "I'm never going to forget where I came from, if it's not for PWA, I'm not in the WWE."

Waller even opined that the UFC's popularity in Australia could further open the doors for WWE to make more trips Down Under.

